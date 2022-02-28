MIT Ends Program in Russia

Print

Scott Jaschik
February 28, 2022
 
 

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced Friday that it is ending its program in Russia with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology. MIT has been working with Skoltech since 2011 and has had a program involving joint research projects with MIT and Skoltech faculty members.

“In light of the unacceptable military actions against Ukraine by the Russian government, MIT President L. Rafael Reif, in consultation with senior leadership, determined that MIT’s relationship with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) must end,” the university said. “On February 25th, 2022, MIT sent notice to Skoltech that MIT is exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program. This step is a rejection of the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine. We take it with deep regret because of our great respect for the Russian people and our profound appreciation for the contributions of the many extraordinary Russian colleagues we have worked with.”

