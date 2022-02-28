SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Retaining Employees Through Social Connection: Academic Minute
February 28, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Theresa Floyd, associate professor of management, examines how to foster the right environment to retain good employees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
