Retaining Employees Through Social Connection: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 28, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Theresa Floyd, associate professor of management, examines how to foster the right environment to retain good employees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

