SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Oregon Senate Approves ‘Professor Emerit’ Title
February 28, 2022
The University of Oregon Senate last week approved a set of resolutions eliminating the gendered retired faculty honorifics “professor emeritus” and “professor emerita” and adopting the gender-neutral title “professor emerit” in their place. The university previously said that it would follow the Senate’s lead on this issue.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Texas lt. gov.'s pledge to end tenure over CRT is a 'new low'
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Does calculus count for too much in admissions? | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Castro is latest higher ed leader to depart amid scandal
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »