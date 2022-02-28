Print

U of Oregon Senate Approves ‘Professor Emerit’ Title

Colleen Flaherty
February 28, 2022
 
 

The University of Oregon Senate last week approved a set of resolutions eliminating the gendered retired faculty honorifics “professor emeritus” and “professor emerita” and adopting the gender-neutral title “professor emerit” in their place. The university previously said that it would follow the Senate’s lead on this issue.

