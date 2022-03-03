SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Harnessing the Power of Biomimicry: Academic Minute
March 3, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Jakki Mohr, Regents Professor of Marketing, describes one way we can learn from nature. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Survey of adjuncts finds pandemic made their situation worse
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »