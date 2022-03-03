Academic Minute
Harnessing the Power of Biomimicry for Transformative Innovation

We have a lot to learn from nature. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week, Jakki Mohr describes one way to do so. Mohr is the Regents Professor of Marketing and the Poe Family Distinguished Faculty Fellow at Montana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

