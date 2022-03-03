Print

Law School Admissions Council Acquires Law School Transparency

Scott Jaschik
March 3, 2022
 
 

The Law School Admission Council on Wednesday announced that it had acquired Law School Transparency, a nonprofit organization dedicated “to providing innovative tools that help aspiring law school students make informed decisions about their legal education future.” As part of this expansion, Law School Transparency’s co-founder and executive director, Kyle McEntee, has joined LSAC’s growing LawHub team as senior director for prelaw solutions.

No money changed hands in the deal, McEntee said.

Asked if his position would be changing, McEntee said, “What I can say is that the alignment between the LST and LSAC missions is strong. LSAC is serious about its commitment to improving student outcomes. I can do more good for the legal profession with the LSAC team than I could as the only employee at LST.”

