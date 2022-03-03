SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Study on Mental Health of Students at Center of Pandemic
March 3, 2022
A new study documents the extreme mental health problems of students during the spring 2020 semester as the pandemic first took hold.
A team of Montclair State University faculty members surveyed more than 4,700 students at public and private institutions in New York and New Jersey, at a time that those states were at the center of coronavirus.
Among the findings:
- Three quarters of the sample reported feeling more anxious than before.
- 68 percent reported sleep problems.
- 60 percent reported feeling hopeless.
The study was published in the journal Emerging Adulthood.
