New Study on Mental Health of Students at Center of Pandemic

Scott Jaschik
March 3, 2022
 
 

A new study documents the extreme mental health problems of students during the spring 2020 semester as the pandemic first took hold.

A team of Montclair State University faculty members surveyed more than 4,700 students at public and private institutions in New York and New Jersey, at a time that those states were at the center of coronavirus.

Among the findings:

  • Three quarters of the sample reported feeling more anxious than before.
  • 68 percent reported sleep problems.
  • 60 percent reported feeling hopeless.

The study was published in the journal Emerging Adulthood.

 

