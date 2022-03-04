Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Hiring of Minority College Presidents on the Rise: Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
March 4, 2022
 
 

Colleges and universities have significantly increased their hiring of Black and Latino presidents since the renewed Black Lives Matter movement took hold in 2020. How meaningful is the increase—and will it last?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores those questions and the underlying data with two national experts.

Lorelle L. Espinosa is program director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, where she focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education, and she formerly oversaw research on the college presidency and other topics at the American Council on Education. She believes boards and search committees are seeking presidents with different skills and perspectives because of the current moment.

Eddie R. Cole, associate professor of higher education and history at the University of California, Los Angeles, offers some context about what’s happening now based on his study of the civil rights era, when colleges also sought to diversify their leadership (for a while).

Listen to this week’s episode here, and learn more about The Key here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Creating Inclusive Mental Health Programs
Super HSIs: Recognizing a New Tier
of Institutions
Understanding Levels of First-Generationness

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Questions for a Boston University $24K M.B.A. Student
Racing to Be Fearless on International Women’s Day
What Great Works of Literature Can Teach Us About the Plight of Refugees
Supporting Online Transfer Students
What Do Actors Know About Leadership?
You, Your Human Digital Twin and the Higher Ed Metaverse

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 