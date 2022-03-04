Hiring of Minority College Presidents on the Rise: Key Podcast

Colleges and universities have significantly increased their hiring of Black and Latino presidents since the renewed Black Lives Matter movement took hold in 2020. How meaningful is the increase—and will it last?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores those questions and the underlying data with two national experts.

Lorelle L. Espinosa is program director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, where she focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education, and she formerly oversaw research on the college presidency and other topics at the American Council on Education. She believes boards and search committees are seeking presidents with different skills and perspectives because of the current moment.

Eddie R. Cole, associate professor of higher education and history at the University of California, Los Angeles, offers some context about what’s happening now based on his study of the civil rights era, when colleges also sought to diversify their leadership (for a while).

