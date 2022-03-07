SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Community College District Won’t Take Case to Supreme Court
March 7, 2022
The Los Angeles Community College District will not appeal a lower court’s ruling on disability services to the Supreme Court, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A federal appeals court ruled last year that two blind students have the right to use disparate impact theory—which requires plaintiffs only to show that a policy has a disparate impact on them, not that it was intentional—in a lawsuit against the district.
As the deadline approaches for an appeal of the decision to the Supreme Court, protests have taken place in Los Angeles against that course of action.
Instead of an appeal, the district will continue to use mediation in hopes of resolving the suit.
