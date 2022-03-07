New Mexico Makes Public Higher Education Free—for Some

New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed into law the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, making college tuition-free for many New Mexicans, which she said would establish “the most wide-reaching tuition-free scholarship program in the United States.”

The Las Cruces Sun News said that with an initial appropriation of $75 million, the law covers tuition and fees for undergraduate students at two- or four-year higher education institutions, including tribal colleges, in the state. Students are required to enroll in at least six and no more than 18 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 grade point average.