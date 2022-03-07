SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Mexico Makes Public Higher Education Free—for Some
March 7, 2022
New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed into law the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, making college tuition-free for many New Mexicans, which she said would establish “the most wide-reaching tuition-free scholarship program in the United States.”
The Las Cruces Sun News said that with an initial appropriation of $75 million, the law covers tuition and fees for undergraduate students at two- or four-year higher education institutions, including tribal colleges, in the state. Students are required to enroll in at least six and no more than 18 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 grade point average.
