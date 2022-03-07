Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Promise vs. Practice of Human Rights: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 7, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Mark Gibney, Belk Distinguished Professor of Humanities, analyzes the gap between the promise and the practice of human rights protections. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

10 Principles for Embracing Productive Conflict
Creating Inclusive Mental Health Programs
Super HSIs: Recognizing a New Tier
of Institutions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Accidental Insight from a Substitute Teacher
Higher Ed's ‘Collective Illusions’
3 Questions for a Boston University $24K M.B.A. Student
Racing to Be Fearless on International Women’s Day
What Great Works of Literature Can Teach Us About the Plight of Refugees

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 