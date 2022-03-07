Russian Rectors’ Union Defends War

The Russian Union of Rectors has issued a statement that defends Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The statement notes that Russia values research collaborations with Ukraine.

But it then says, “In these days it is very important to support our country, our army, which defends our security, to support our president, who has made perhaps the most difficult decision of his life, a hard-won but necessary one … Universities have always been a pillar of the state. Our priority goal is to serve Russia and develop its intellectual potential.”