AARP Says Yale Settled Wellness Program Lawsuit

Colleen Flaherty
March 8, 2022
 
 

The AARP Foundation said Monday that Yale University had agreed to settle for $1.29 million a lawsuit alleging that Yale’s Health Expectations Program violated multiple federal laws in requiring employees and their spouses to either participate in the wellness program or pay a weekly opt-out fee. The agreement is subject to court approval, and Yale did not respond to a request for comment about the settlement.

According to the lawsuit, certain unionized nonfaculty employees were charged $1,300 annually if they did not participate in the wellness program, which required mammograms and colonoscopies, with Yale’s health-care providers gaining access to the results. The agreement says that Yale will cease collecting opt-out fees for four years and increase patient privacy regarding data transfer.

