European University Association Kicks Out Russian Universities

By

Scott Jaschik
March 8, 2022
 
 

The European University Association suspended the memberships of 12 Russian universities whose leaders signed a statement by Russian rectors backing their country’s view of the war with Ukraine. The suspensions will last “until such time as they are once again compliant with European values.”

The European association said, “As set out in its recent Statement on Ukraine, EUA condemns the aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. It advises member universities to ensure on a case-by-case basis that continuation of education and research collaborations with Russian academics remains appropriate at this time, using national and European-level policy guidance to assess this—recognising that many partnerships are based on peer-to-peer relationships and that many Russian academics have spoken out against this invasion, at great personal risk.”

