Students Protest Fairfield University’s Removal of BLM Flag

More than 100 students at Fairfield University in Connecticut protested after the administration ordered a Black Lives Matter flag be taken down from the counseling center late last month, CT Insider reported.

The protest, which took place during a diversity and inclusion event on Feb. 28, was organized after administrators said the Black Lives Matter flag wasn’t approved and violated the university’s official policy of neutrality. Sophomore Aliyah Seenauth, the student association’s associate director of diversity and inclusion, said during the protest that the removal of the flag was a “total slap in the face.” Students showed up to protest wearing black and Black Lives Matter clothing. They knelt when Fairfield University president Mark Nemec spoke, saying they decided to protest silently to avoid violating the university’s assembly policy.

A university spokesperson said the diversity and inclusion event “was an opportunity for the university community as a whole to engage with our university’s history and commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence, and to review and discover a narrative that will work as a framework for the university’s continued efforts. We welcome individual students to express themselves with a spirit of humility, inquiry, generosity of spirit and intellectual honesty and rigor, and encourage our community to engage in the important work we are embarking on around Diversity, Inclusion, Access and Affordability.”