Public Service Loan Forgiveness Tops 100,000 Borrowers

The Education Department will announce today that it has identified 100,000 borrowers with approximately $6.2 billion in loans to be erased by the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. In January, the total was 70,000 borrowers and more than $5 billion in debt relief.

“Our nation’s public service workers must be able to rely on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness. The Biden-Harris administration is delivering on that promise by helping more and more eligible borrowers get their loan balances forgiven,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The PSLF announcement made today means more of our dedicated teachers, nurses, first responders, servicemembers, and many other public service workers will get meaningful relief.”