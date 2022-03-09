SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Public Service Loan Forgiveness Tops 100,000 Borrowers
The Education Department will announce today that it has identified 100,000 borrowers with approximately $6.2 billion in loans to be erased by the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. In January, the total was 70,000 borrowers and more than $5 billion in debt relief.
“Our nation’s public service workers must be able to rely on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness. The Biden-Harris administration is delivering on that promise by helping more and more eligible borrowers get their loan balances forgiven,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The PSLF announcement made today means more of our dedicated teachers, nurses, first responders, servicemembers, and many other public service workers will get meaningful relief.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- UNLV introduces digital president to assist students
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »