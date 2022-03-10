SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
2 Students Sue Santa Clara U Over Vaccines
Two students have sued Santa Clara University, a private university in California, over its requirements that they be completely vaccinated, including a booster, by March 17, KTVU News reported.
“We’re at school. We’re learning. We’re trying to pass chemistry and be with our friends and have fun. And make mistakes. And instead we’re having to worry about the validity and our college careers being put in jeopardy,” said Harlow Glen, one of the students.
She and fellow student Jackson Druker are recent transfers to Santa Clara.
They filed a lawsuit against Santa Clara over its vaccination policy. They claim negligence, breach of contract and infliction of emotional distress for the university’s adding a vaccination deadline next week after it had collected tuition for the current semester.
Glen said she had a reaction to the first dose of the vaccine. Druker took two rounds of the vaccine and doesn’t want a booster.
A university spokeswoman said, “Santa Clara University has no comment at the moment.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Common App changes language to serve transgender students | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »