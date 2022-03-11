Ex–University of Maryland Staffer Indicted for $1.1M Theft

Former University of Maryland employee Lisa Schuetz was indicted Wednesday for two counts of theft, allegedly stealing more than $1.1 million from the college between 2016 and 2020.

Schuetz allegedly stole $1,134,887.66 in total and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine for misusing her purchasing power while working at the university, according to The Washington Post. Additional reporting from WTOP indicates that Schuetz worked at the University of Maryland from 2001 to 2020, most recently as a director in the school of engineering.

At the time of her indictment, Schuetz reportedly worked at Johns Hopkins University. Though her bio is no longer available on the Johns Hopkins website, an archived version indicates that she joined JHU in 2020 as a grants and contracts analyst, “bringing more than 18 years of experience in pre- and post-award sponsored management experience to JHU.”