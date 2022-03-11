GOP Plans to Question Supreme Court Nominee’s Harvard Ties

Some Republican senators are planning to question Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson about her ties to Harvard University, The Washington Post reported. Jackson is a Harvard alumna and a member of Harvard’s Board of Overseers. The Republicans plan to ask her if she will recuse herself from consideration of Harvard’s affirmative action case, which the Supreme Court will review in the fall. “If she’s not going to recuse, she needs to tell us what her role has been” at Harvard, said Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican. “I expect that she’ll studiously avoid answering any questions. It seems to be the practice.”