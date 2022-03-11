UNC Vice Chancellor Resigns Following Plagiarism Finding

The vice chancellor for research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill resigned after he was cited for plagiarism, the university announced Thursday.

Terry Magnuson, a professor of genetics at UNC’s school of medicine, “engaged in research misconduct by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly plagiarizing text” in a federal grant application for cancer research, the Office of Research Integrity found.

The message from UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and provost Christopher Clemens credited Magnuson with transforming the university’s research operations but noted that the university “followed its federally mandated policy regarding research misconduct,” they wrote. “Terry accepts responsibility for his mistake.”

Penny Gordon-Larsen, associate dean for research at the Gillings School of Global Public Health, will serve as the interim replacement.