In Reversal, Bard Will Continue to Publish ‘Conjunctions’
Bard College announced Friday that it will continue to publish the literary journal Conjunctions.
The college said, “Bard College announced this week that the fall 2022 issue of Conjunctions would be the journal’s last under the Bard imprint. Having heard the immediate, widespread, and heartfelt reaction from readers, writers, and editors alike, the college is revisiting its decision with the intention of continuing its support for the journal. Bard sincerely regrets both the decision and process that led to it, and extends its apologies to our colleague Bradford Morrow, as well as the journal’s staff and writers, for the disruption it has caused. The college is proud of the role we have played for 30 years in supporting Conjunctions and is working directly with the journal in the hope of repairing our relationship and charting a possible path forward together.”
