Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Students Complain About Chinese Quarantine Rules

By

Scott Jaschik
March 14, 2022
 
 

Students in China, which is currently facing several serious outbreaks of COVID-19, are complaining about quarantine rules, CNN reported.

At the Jilin Agricultural Science and Technology University, students took to social media to plead for help. They said they had been left to fend for themselves after a cluster was detected on campus. In a widely shared post on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, a user claiming to be a student at the university complained that infected students had been isolated in libraries and academic buildings, “all breaking down and crying.”

“Many students in my dormitory had fever, but counselors just gave us fever reducers and told us to sleep with a warm quilt,” the user wrote. “There is a serious shortage of daily necessities. Girls have no sanitary pads. Students are bleeding and hurting, crying and calling their families.”

Other postings said that students were in their dormitories and had found “their doors were sealed off and they can’t even go to the dormitory’s public toilet.”

CNN has reached out to the university through its official Weibo account for comment. The university’s official website, and any additional contact information, has been taken off-line as of Friday.

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Missed Opportunities in Online Learning
Splice Jobs
Freedom of Speech and Its Discontents

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Pedagogy of Abundance
Honors Colleges: Readers Respond
Paul LeBlanc’s Highly Persuasive ‘Students First’
Friday Fragments: Family Edition
3 Questions for Bridget Brennan, Research Director at Hanover Research

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 