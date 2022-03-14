West Point Cadets Overdose on Spring Break in Florida

Five West Point cadets were among six young men on spring break in Florida last week who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, The New York Times reported.

When the local police arrived at the home Thursday, two bystanders were performing CPR on two unconscious men on the lawn. The two bystanders had not used the substance, but they also went into cardiac arrest because of their exposure from performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

All six men were taken to local hospitals. As of Friday night, two were in critical condition and on ventilators. One man remained in stable condition, and the other three had been released from the hospital.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said he was concerned because this was just the first week of spring break, which lasts into April, and the area was seeing a greater influx for the period than it had “in a very long time.”

“It’s rather alarming that this substance could be out there and that literally one use can put you into cardiac arrest,” he said.