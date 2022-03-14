SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
West Point Cadets Overdose on Spring Break in Florida
Five West Point cadets were among six young men on spring break in Florida last week who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, The New York Times reported.
When the local police arrived at the home Thursday, two bystanders were performing CPR on two unconscious men on the lawn. The two bystanders had not used the substance, but they also went into cardiac arrest because of their exposure from performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
All six men were taken to local hospitals. As of Friday night, two were in critical condition and on ventilators. One man remained in stable condition, and the other three had been released from the hospital.
Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said he was concerned because this was just the first week of spring break, which lasts into April, and the area was seeing a greater influx for the period than it had “in a very long time.”
“It’s rather alarming that this substance could be out there and that literally one use can put you into cardiac arrest,” he said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Emails raise questions about role of fundraisers in admissions
- Who would win NCAA basketball tournament if academics ruled?
- STEM students struggled with online learning (opinion)
- New York bill would ban legacy admissions and early decision
- Paul LeBlanc’s Highly Persuasive ‘Students First’ | Learning Innovation
Most Shared Stories
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Public opinion of higher education takes a turn for the better
- Florida bill follows trend of closed presidential searches
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »