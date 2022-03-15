Jury Sides Against Female Professor in Pay Bias Case

A federal jury in Florida sided against a female professor of political science who said she was underpaid relative to a male colleague who performed similar work for $28,000 more annually, and with the University of Miami, which challenged the female professor’s claims, Bloomberg Law reported. The female full professor, Louise Davidson-Schmich, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had the backing of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which investigated her case prior to trial. The university argued that Davidson-Schmich and her male full professor colleague don’t have the same subfield, course assignments or publication records. Forbes has an analysis of the issues underlying the case here.