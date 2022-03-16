SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
ACE Names Class of Fellows
March 16, 2022
The American Council on Education has named 46 “emerging” college and university leaders for the 2022–23 class of the ACE Fellows program. The program, in which professors and administrators are matched with a mentor at another college, has produced many presidents and provosts.
This year’s class members are:
- Nwando Achebe of Michigan State University
- Frankie Augustin of California State University, Northridge
- Diann Cameron-Kelly of Adelphi University
- Terri A. Camesano of Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Tim Channell of Radford University
- Sanjeev Choudhary of Sam Houston State University
- Lori Ciccomascolo of the University of Rhode Island
- Julie Coonrod of the University of New Mexico
- Courtney Dorroll of Wofford College
- Charles Dukes of Florida Atlantic University
- Phyllis Esposito of Everett Community College
- Laura Franklin of Lewis University
- Jamie Frueh of Bridgewater College
- Carolyn Gentle-Genitty of Indiana University at Bloomington
- Benjamin Grant of D’Youville College
- Malou C. Harrison of Miami Dade College
- Carol Hood of California State University, San Bernardino
- Austin Johnson of the University of California, Riverside
- Anupam Joshi of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- Deborah Karpman of the University of Southern California
- Thomas Kealy of Colby-Sawyer College
- Heather Koopman of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington
- Stevie L. Lawrence of the Southern Regional Education Board
- Desmond Lewis of Houston Community College–Northeast Campus
- Monica López Sieben of CETYS University (Mexico)
- Lesley A. Massiah-Arthur of Fordham University
- Rosaria Meek of the University of North Georgia
- Andrea R. Milner of Adrian College
- Jacqueline Morris of Baldwin Wallace University
- Paul Patrick of the College of Charleston
- Sarah Pessin of the University of Denver
- Tina Anctil Peterman of Portland State University
- Colleen Reilly of Houston Community College–Northwest Campus
- Rebecca Ropers of the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities
- Emily Ross of the School of Visual Arts
- Rebecca Rugg of the University of Illinois at Chicago
- Aaron Dickinson Sachowitz of Saint Mary’s College of California
- David Sailor of Arizona State University
- Stephanie Santorico of the University of Colorado at Denver
- Manohar Singh of Southern Connecticut State University
- Allen P. Vital of Alabama A&M University
- Janet Ward of the University of Oklahoma
- Jack Watson of West Virginia University
- Ross Wolf of the University of Central Florida–Downtown
- Darryl Yong of Harvey Mudd College
- Hend Zainal of the Qatar Foundation
