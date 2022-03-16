Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Middle States Approves Northeast Pennsylvania Merger

By

Emma Whitford
March 16, 2022
 
 

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education earned a key approval in its long-planned integration of six state universities. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education—the system’s accreditor—approved the merger of Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University and Mansfield University, Bloomsburg officials announced Tuesday. The three institutions will officially merge on July 1.

“The commission’s decision is another positive step toward building a powerhouse institution that will provide more opportunities for students than any of the universities could on its own,” Dan Greenstein, chancellor of the state system, said in a press release. “Together, they will harness the rich heritage of partner campuses and combine their strengths in meeting the high standards required for accreditation while delivering affordable, high quality, career-relevant education to all.”

Together, the three institutions will be called the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, though each will retain its individual name.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Into Conflict
Georgetown Law, Truth and Orthodoxy
Missed Opportunities in Online Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Higher Ed Lessons From Peloton
How Ranking Becomes Demotivating
Exploring Identity in Today’s Multicultural Classroom
Information Institutions Can’t Hide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 