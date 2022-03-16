Middle States Approves Northeast Pennsylvania Merger

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education earned a key approval in its long-planned integration of six state universities. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education—the system’s accreditor—approved the merger of Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University and Mansfield University, Bloomsburg officials announced Tuesday. The three institutions will officially merge on July 1.

“The commission’s decision is another positive step toward building a powerhouse institution that will provide more opportunities for students than any of the universities could on its own,” Dan Greenstein, chancellor of the state system, said in a press release. “Together, they will harness the rich heritage of partner campuses and combine their strengths in meeting the high standards required for accreditation while delivering affordable, high quality, career-relevant education to all.”

Together, the three institutions will be called the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, though each will retain its individual name.