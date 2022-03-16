U Chicago to Pay Tuition for Students Affected by Russian War

The University of Chicago will provide full-tuition scholarships for undergraduate students impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the university announced Tuesday.

“The invasion of Ukraine and the devastating humanitarian crisis that is unfolding has many dimensions, including the disruption of the lives and careers of scholars and students who have the potential to contribute to new knowledge that will benefit humanity,” Paul Alivisatos, president of the university, said in a press release. “UChicago is ready to expand admission efforts and support for displaced students and scholars who are impacted by the war in Ukraine and events across the region.”

In addition to tuition scholarships, the university will offer expanded college-readiness programming for students from Ukraine, increased financial support for students affected by the war and expanded fellowship programs for current college students who cannot continue their education in Ukraine.