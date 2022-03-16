Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U Chicago to Pay Tuition for Students Affected by Russian War

By

Emma Whitford
March 16, 2022
 
 

The University of Chicago will provide full-tuition scholarships for undergraduate students impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the university announced Tuesday.

“The invasion of Ukraine and the devastating humanitarian crisis that is unfolding has many dimensions, including the disruption of the lives and careers of scholars and students who have the potential to contribute to new knowledge that will benefit humanity,” Paul Alivisatos, president of the university, said in a press release. “UChicago is ready to expand admission efforts and support for displaced students and scholars who are impacted by the war in Ukraine and events across the region.”

In addition to tuition scholarships, the university will offer expanded college-readiness programming for students from Ukraine, increased financial support for students affected by the war and expanded fellowship programs for current college students who cannot continue their education in Ukraine.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Into Conflict
Georgetown Law, Truth and Orthodoxy
Missed Opportunities in Online Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Higher Ed Lessons From Peloton
How Ranking Becomes Demotivating
Exploring Identity in Today’s Multicultural Classroom
Information Institutions Can’t Hide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 