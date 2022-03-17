SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Auburn Dean Reportedly Involved in Title IX Case Steps Down
March 17, 2022
Richard Hansen, who last month stepped down as dean of pharmacy at Auburn University, resigned from his professorship this week, as well, WIAT reported. Hansen resigned as dean following a report in Auburn’s student newspaper saying that he’d been investigated and briefly suspended for allegedly sexual harassing a student. The student newspaper continued to pressure Auburn about Hansen remaining on the faculty, including in an editorial this month titled, “Who Are You Protecting, Auburn?” Jennifer Adams, a spokesperson for Auburn, reportedly said that Hansen “resigned Tuesday from his position as an Auburn faculty member. He is no longer employed by the university.” Hansen said Wednesday that he could not talk publicly about the case.
