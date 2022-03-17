Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

A Human-Centered Approach to Advancing Antiracism: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 17, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Sharrelle Barber, assistant professor of epidemiology, discusses a new approach to fighting racism. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Where More Money Would Matter Most
Teaching Into Conflict
Georgetown Law, Truth and Orthodoxy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Beyond the Binary: Unpacking Transfer, Centering Students
Expensive Gas and Commuter Colleges
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Higher Ed Lessons From Peloton
How Ranking Becomes Demotivating

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 