A Human-Centered Approach to Advancing Antiracism: Academic Minute
March 17, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Sharrelle Barber, assistant professor of epidemiology, discusses a new approach to fighting racism. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
