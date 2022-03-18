SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Building Urban Climate Resilience: Academic Minute
March 18, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Franco Montalto, professor in the department of civil, architectural and environmental engineering, looks into finding ways to mitigate climate change through educational practices. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
