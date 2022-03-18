Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Building Urban Climate Resilience: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 18, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Franco Montalto, professor in the department of civil, architectural and environmental engineering, looks into finding ways to mitigate climate change through educational practices. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

After Liberalism… the Deluge
Why Higher Ed Must Advocate for Mandatory Personal Finance Education in High School
Where More Money Would Matter Most

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments: Finance Edition
The CD That Came With My New Monitor
Beyond the Binary: Unpacking Transfer, Centering Students
Expensive Gas and Commuter Colleges
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 