SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
George Washington and American Masculinity: Academic Minute
March 21, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, Maurizio Valsania, professor of American history at the University of Turin, explores the myths and truths of one founding father. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
- Public opinion of higher education takes a turn for the better
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »