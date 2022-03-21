HBCUs Team Up to Go Online: Key Podcast

Historically Black colleges and universities—which have trailed their peer institutions in using technology to serve their students—are making significant moves in that direction, thanks to multicollege collaborations and help from funders increasingly recognizing the value and importance of these underresourced institutions.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines several initiatives in which major philanthropies, corporations and nonprofit organizations are helping groups of HBCUs strengthen their ability to reach and serve students by improving their digital infrastructures, training their faculty and launching a joint platform for virtual courses.

Ed Smith-Lewis, vice president for strategic partnerships and institutional programs at the United Negro College Fund, discusses how HBCUs have historically approached online and digital education, why those institutions are drawing so much attention (and funding) now, and the opportunities and challenges of getting numerous colleges to collaborate rather than compete.

Listen to the episode here, and learn more about The Key here.