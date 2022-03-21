SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Man Convicted in $1.4 Million Student Loan Scheme
A federal jury last week convicted a Louisiana man of 15 counts of wire fraud, financial aid fraud and money laundering, The New York Times reported. The scheme totaled more than $1.4 million in student loans that the man obtained by posing as students and hiring impersonators to get financial aid. The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized about $422,600 of the proceeds.
The man, Elliott Sterling, spent more than $253,000 of it at casinos in Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania, prosecutors said.
Sterling obtained grants and loans intended for 180 students by using their personal information to fill out federal financial aid applications and enroll them in classes at Baton Rouge Community College from September 2017 to November 2019, prosecutors said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
- Public opinion of higher education takes a turn for the better
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »