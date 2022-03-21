Man Convicted in $1.4 Million Student Loan Scheme

A federal jury last week convicted a Louisiana man of 15 counts of wire fraud, financial aid fraud and money laundering, The New York Times reported. The scheme totaled more than $1.4 million in student loans that the man obtained by posing as students and hiring impersonators to get financial aid. The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized about $422,600 of the proceeds.

The man, Elliott Sterling, spent more than $253,000 of it at casinos in Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania, prosecutors said.

Sterling obtained grants and loans intended for 180 students by using their personal information to fill out federal financial aid applications and enroll them in classes at Baton Rouge Community College from September 2017 to November 2019, prosecutors said.