Va. Community College System Defies Gov. With Chancellor Hire

The Virginia Community College System hired Russell Kavalhuna as its next chancellor on Thursday. In doing so, it defied Governor Glenn Youngkin’s insistence that he be involved in the selection, including a request that a member of his administration sit on the hiring committee.

The day before Kavalhuna was named, Youngkin called for the VCCS board to restart the hiring process and appoint an interim chancellor to replace the outgoing Glenn Dubois, who is retiring in June. The governor accused the board of excluding his administration from the hiring process—even though he met twice with VCCS board chair Nathaniel Bishop, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

“Our exclusion from your search process for the next chancellor was disappointing, and I strongly recommend that the selection committee appoint an interim chancellor and restart the process,” Youngkin wrote to the board Wednesday, in a letter obtained by the Times-Dispatch.

Because Kavalhuna—who is president at Henry Ford College—met the criteria outlined by the governor, the board told Youngkin that restarting the process was unnecessary, the Times-Dispatch reported.