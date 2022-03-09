Youngkin Wants Say in Community Colleges’ Chancellor Search

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin is insisting his administration be involved in the search process for the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, citing worries about enrollment declines and unfilled jobs, reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The system is expected to replace the current chancellor, Glenn DuBois, this summer after he announced his retirement in August.

Youngkin asked to be briefed on the search committee’s strategy and candidates’ qualifications in a recent letter to Nathaniel Bishop, chair of the State Board for Community Colleges and the head of the search committee.

“I am writing to express my concerns about the search process and your unwillingness to collaborate with our administration on our priorities in workforce development,” Youngkin wrote in the letter obtained by the Times-Dispatch.

Bishop said in a statement that the hiring process is “confidential” but he shares Youngkin’s desire that the chancellor have a collaborative relationship with the governor.

The Virginia Community College System has experienced a 27 percent drop in enrollment over the past 10 years. Meanwhile, there are 300,000 unfilled jobs in Virginia, according to the governor’s office.

“The next chancellor will need to lead VCCS to reverse these troubling indicators,” Youngkin wrote. “Unfortunately, to say I am concerned about the search process to date is an understatement.”