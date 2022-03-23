Print

Antislavery Thought in the British Empire: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 23, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Lewis Eliot, assistant professor of history at the University of Oklahoma, explores the history of slavery in the British Empire and how it relates to today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

