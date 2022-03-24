SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Don Kassner of MonitorEDU: Pulse Podcast
March 24, 2022
This week’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Don Kassner, president and founder of MonitorEDU.
In the discussion with the host of The Pulse, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Kassner discusses his company’s live remote proctoring system and how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape for test proctoring.
