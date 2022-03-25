Print

8 Women Sue U of Michigan, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Curator

Colleen Flaherty
Eight women are suing the University of Michigan and Bruce Conforth, a former lecturer of music and curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They’ve accused Conforth of rape, sexual harassment and other misconduct and the university of mishandling complaints against Conforth dating back to 2008. Conforth, who retired in 2017, could not immediately be reached for comment. Rick Fitzgerald, university spokesperson, told MLive.com that the institution “promptly reviewed all matters brought to its attention” regarding Conforth in 2008, and that when Conforth admitted responsibility for further misconduct alleged in 2016 and 2017, the university prepared a separation agreement. “The 2016–17 review resulted in Mr. Conforth’s immediate departure from the university,” Fitzgerald reportedly said.

