Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

AAUP on Laws Limiting Teaching of U.S., Israeli History

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 25, 2022
 
 

The American Association of University Professors issued a statement Thursday condemning legislative attempts to restrict the teaching of racism in the U.S. and the teaching of the history and policies of the state of Israel—namely, legislation that defines anti-Semitism to include political criticism of Israel. “There is a clear connection between recent laws on antisemitic speech and those on teaching about racism. New legislation on antisemitic speech amends civil rights laws to address antisemitism as a special form of discrimination,” the AAUP’s statement says. “But civil rights laws already include antisemitism among prohibited forms of discrimination. Thus, while the growth of antisemitism is a severe threat, it can and should be addressed under existing civil rights laws as religious or race discrimination. These new laws, however, expand the definition of antisemitism to encompass political speech, with several discriminatory effects.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Do Better for the Next Lia Thomas
A Pandemic Reflection Process
The Problems With Academic Probation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’
Snitches and Busybodies: Higher Ed Under Scarcity
The Other CRT: Culturally Responsive Teaching
Contemplating a New Approach to Spring Break—a Staff Perspective
How Amherst College Became a Champion for Community College Transfer Students

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 