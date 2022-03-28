Bomb Threats at Lorain County Community College

Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Ohio, closed campus after receiving a bomb threat Friday, the second in two days, Fox8 News reported.

The threats came via an online chat forum used to answer student questions and led to evacuations of the campus, according to Tracy Green, the college’s vice president of strategic and institutional development. After investigations on both days of the threats by Elyria police, no explosives were found. The college planned to return to normal operations Saturday.

“We’re seeing the impact that these threats are having on the main campus and local safety resources,” Lieutenant Bill Lantz, an Elyria police detective, told Fox8. “We’ll continue to investigate the threats and seek to identify those responsible so that we can hold them accountable. We’re working closely with school administrators on this matter.”