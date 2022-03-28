Brockport Moves Controversial Speech Online

The State University of New York is converting a controversial speech to be an online event.

Last week, the university announced that no money would be spent on the event by the university. Jalil Muntaqim, a former Black Panther who spent nearly 50 years in prison for killing two New York City police officers in 1971, is the speaker. The university has rescinded a grant for the event, which is opposed by law enforcement groups.

Damita Davis, chief diversity officer at SUNY Brockport, said, “The committee has rescinded the grant and no funding will be used to pay the speaker. We are not, however, canceling the event. Academic freedom allows our faculty to invite guests of their choosing to campus to address our students.”

Then President Heidi Macpherson issued a statement: “The safety and security of our community is always our top priority. To help mitigate any potential security concerns around the Jalil Muntaqim event, we are engaging with key partners to build a plan that prioritizes the safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus guests. With that goal in mind, we have decided to move this event to a virtual format. Details for the virtual program will be shared when they are finalized.”