Late-Night Dorm Raids Upset Students at Medaille

Students at Medaille College, in Buffalo, N.Y., held a protest Friday to demand the removal of Kenneth Macur as president and Lori Miterko as vice president for business and finance, The Buffalo News reported.

The protest was over an incident in February, when, on a Sunday night shortly before midnight, some security guards entered the dormitory rooms of several students without warning. Students say the guards, employees of Vista Security Group, were apparently searching for drugs or alcohol.

Students said they were scared by the intrusion. Some were sleeping; others weren’t fully dressed.

Medaille officials said the incident never should have happened. They had Vista remove the guards responsible and have held several meetings with the Student Government Association to reassure students that the incidents “should never have happened and will not happen again,” said Macur.

Macur described the security guards involved as “a couple of people behaving badly and abusing their power.”

“The president and vice presidents have not taken accountability for this. They have just beat around the bush,” said Leya Slade of the student government. “I think today is the biggest step we could have taken, and it seems like they are finally listening.”