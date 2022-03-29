Print

Altering the Narrative About Student Homelessness: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
March 29, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week: Kacy McKinney, an instructor of urban studies and planning, explores how collaborative comics can disrupt stereotypes for students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

