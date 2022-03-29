Print

A New Leader for ETS

By

Scott Jaschik
March 29, 2022
 
 

The Educational Testing Service on Monday named Amit Sevak as its next president and CEO.

Sevak has held leadership positions at the University of Europe in Madrid; INTI International University & Colleges in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Universidad Tecnológica de México (UNITEC) in Mexico City.

In June, he will succeed Walt MacDonald, who has served as president and CEO since 2014.

