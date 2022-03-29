SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A New Leader for ETS
March 29, 2022
The Educational Testing Service on Monday named Amit Sevak as its next president and CEO.
Sevak has held leadership positions at the University of Europe in Madrid; INTI International University & Colleges in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Universidad Tecnológica de México (UNITEC) in Mexico City.
In June, he will succeed Walt MacDonald, who has served as president and CEO since 2014.
