Brookdale Community College Audited for Improper Spending

Sara Weissman
March 30, 2022
 
 

An audit report by the New Jersey state comptroller recently found that Brookdale Community College “improperly” spent about $790,000 by failing to follow federal and state laws and its own policies and procedures related to its spending.

The auditor questioned a number of the college’s transactions because the college lacked documentation and receipts or didn’t provide sufficient justification for expenses. The report also found that the college didn’t adhere to clear, consistent processes for keeping track of overtime work and health benefit opt-out waivers for employees, among other issues.

“When spending taxpayer funds, colleges have a duty to have and follow clear rules so the funds are protected,” acting state comptroller Kevin D. Walsh said in a press release. “Our audit of Brookdale Community College found inadequate systems that increase the risk of fraud, waste or abuse.”

