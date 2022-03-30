SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke Events: Academic Minute
March 30, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week: Elliott Gall, assistant professor of mechanical and materials engineering, examines how best to live with the effects of wildfire smoke. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
