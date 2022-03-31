Print

Education Dept. Plans Title IX Rules to Protect Transgender Status

Scott Jaschik
March 31, 2022
 
 

The Education Department is planning rules that state clearly that Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 protects transgender students, The Washington Post reported.

The department is currently finalizing the rules. According to the Post, they state, “Discrimination on the basis of sex includes discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex-related characteristics (including intersex traits), pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

