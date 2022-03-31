Print

Women’s Teams Shortchanged on Funding, ‘USA Today’ Analysis Finds

Doug Lederman
Colleges and universities that compete at the highest level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association spend 71 cents on women’s sports teams for every dollar they spend on comparable men’s teams, a USA Today analysis of NCAA financial reports shows.

The newspaper analyzed financial reports from 107 sports programs in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision from 2018–19 and 2019—20 to assess how they allocated resources for travel, equipment and recruiting for men’s and women’s teams. The analysis found that the universities spent $125 million more for men’s teams in basketball, baseball, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, and tennis than for their women’s counterparts.

When football—for which there is no parallel for women—was added into the mix, spending on men’s teams more than doubled spending for women’s teams.

USA Today published its analysis in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law that prohibits gender-based discrimination in education programs.

“Title IX provided opportunities for girls and women to have the same opportunities as our male counterparts. We’re here 50 years later, but we still are not treated in the same manner,” Dawn Staley, the women’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, told the newspaper.

