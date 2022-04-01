An Alternative Approach to First Responders: Academic Minute

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
April 1, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week: Greg Townley, associate professor of community psychology, says sending people other than police may be more beneficial in certain situations. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
