Anticipating Higher Ed’s Near Future(s): Key Podcast

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores how the upheaval of the last two years has altered the outlook of what’s ahead for higher education—at least in one futurist’s eyes.

Bryan Alexander is a writer, author, teacher and futurist. He wrote the 2020 book Academia Next and hosts his own series of video conversations, The Future Trends Forum.

This week on The Key, Alexander explains the work of professional futurists and how they differ from other kinds of analysts who operate as if they owned crystal balls. Then Alexander explores a wide range of topics about how the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive for racial justice and other recent phenomena might affect the next few years in higher education, touching on technology, the curriculum and his current focus, environmental sustainability.

